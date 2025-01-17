Western Illinois visits Harrison and Southern Indiana

Western Illinois Leathernecks (8-10, 2-5 OVC) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (7-10, 2-5 OVC) Evansville, Indiana; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST…

Western Illinois Leathernecks (8-10, 2-5 OVC) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (7-10, 2-5 OVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Indiana hosts Western Illinois after Damoni Harrison scored 26 points in Southern Indiana’s 80-73 win against the Lindenwood Lions.

The Screaming Eagles are 6-3 in home games. Southern Indiana is fifth in the OVC with 32.5 points per game in the paint led by Stephen Olowoniyi averaging 16.5.

The Leathernecks are 2-5 in OVC play. Western Illinois is fifth in the OVC giving up 69.4 points while holding opponents to 44.0% shooting.

Southern Indiana is shooting 43.5% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 44.0% Western Illinois allows to opponents. Western Illinois has shot at a 43.8% rate from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 43.3% shooting opponents of Southern Indiana have averaged.

The Screaming Eagles and Leathernecks face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Campion is averaging four points, 4.3 assists and 1.6 steals for the Screaming Eagles.

Marko Maletic is averaging 17 points for the Leathernecks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Screaming Eagles: 4-6, averaging 72.4 points, 34.4 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Leathernecks: 4-6, averaging 71.8 points, 33.2 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

