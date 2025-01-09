Western Illinois hosts UT Martin following Littleford’s 23-point outing

UT Martin Skyhawks (5-10, 2-2 OVC) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (7-6, 1-3 OVC) Macomb, Illinois; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

UT Martin Skyhawks (5-10, 2-2 OVC) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (7-6, 1-3 OVC)

Macomb, Illinois; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Martin visits Western Illinois after Shae Littleford scored 23 points in UT Martin’s 85-69 victory over the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks.

The Leathernecks are 3-2 in home games. Western Illinois is fourth in the OVC in rebounding averaging 33.8 rebounds. Raegan McCowan leads the Leathernecks with 8.2 boards.

The Skyhawks are 2-2 in conference play. UT Martin ranks eighth in the OVC with 12.3 assists per game led by Kenley McCarn averaging 2.3.

Western Illinois scores 69.3 points per game, 1.4 fewer points than the 70.7 UT Martin allows. UT Martin averages 66.3 points per game, 2.1 more than the 64.2 Western Illinois allows to opponents.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Addi Brownfield is averaging 6.8 points, 3.2 assists and 2.2 steals for the Leathernecks.

McCarn is averaging 13.1 points for the Skyhawks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leathernecks: 4-6, averaging 66.1 points, 33.4 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Skyhawks: 4-6, averaging 67.7 points, 28.9 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 9.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

