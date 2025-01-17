Western Carolina visits Wofford following Wooten’s 20-point game

Western Carolina Catamounts (11-7, 1-2 SoCon) at Wofford Terriers (10-5, 2-0 SoCon) Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Western Carolina Catamounts (11-7, 1-2 SoCon) at Wofford Terriers (10-5, 2-0 SoCon)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Carolina faces Wofford after Chelsea Wooten scored 20 points in Western Carolina’s 82-73 loss to the Furman Paladins.

The Terriers are 9-0 on their home court. Wofford is the leader in the SoCon with 12.2 fast break points.

The Catamounts have gone 1-2 against SoCon opponents. Western Carolina is the SoCon leader with 23.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Tyja Beans averaging 5.1.

Wofford scores 69.8 points per game, 0.3 more points than the 69.5 Western Carolina allows. Western Carolina scores 17.1 more points per game (75.1) than Wofford allows (58.0).

The Terriers and Catamounts meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maddie Heiss is averaging 10.6 points for the Terriers.

Wooten averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Catamounts, scoring 8.8 points while shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 7-3, averaging 69.6 points, 34.1 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.2 points per game.

Catamounts: 6-4, averaging 78.3 points, 35.6 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

