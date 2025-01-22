Western Carolina visits East Tennessee State, looks to stop road slide

Western Carolina Catamounts (5-12, 1-5 SoCon) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (11-8, 4-2 SoCon) Johnson City, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m.…

Western Carolina Catamounts (5-12, 1-5 SoCon) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (11-8, 4-2 SoCon)

Johnson City, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buccaneers -15; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: Western Carolina hits the road against East Tennessee State looking to break its eight-game road skid.

The Buccaneers have gone 8-2 in home games. East Tennessee State is eighth in the SoCon with 14.0 assists per game led by Quimari Peterson averaging 4.3.

The Catamounts are 1-5 in conference games. Western Carolina ranks eighth in the SoCon with 9.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Vernon Collins averaging 2.0.

East Tennessee State is shooting 44.3% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 43.5% Western Carolina allows to opponents. Western Carolina’s 39.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.2 percentage points lower than East Tennessee State has given up to its opponents (43.4%).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Peterson is averaging 18.4 points, 4.3 assists and 1.7 steals for the Buccaneers. Jaden Seymour is averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games.

Bernard Pelote is scoring 12.8 points per game and averaging 7.6 rebounds for the Catamounts. Cord Stansberry is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 5-5, averaging 72.6 points, 32.4 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Catamounts: 2-8, averaging 63.2 points, 33.2 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 35.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

