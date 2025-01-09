Western Carolina takes on Chattanooga, seeks 4th straight home win

Chattanooga Mocs (5-8) at Western Carolina Catamounts (10-5) Cullowhee, North Carolina; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Western Carolina will…

Chattanooga Mocs (5-8) at Western Carolina Catamounts (10-5)

Cullowhee, North Carolina; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Carolina will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Catamounts take on Chattanooga.

The Catamounts have gone 5-1 at home. Western Carolina ranks seventh in the SoCon at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 69.5 points while holding opponents to 39.9% shooting.

The Mocs are 1-4 in road games. Chattanooga is fifth in the SoCon with 31.8 rebounds per game led by Gianna Corbitt averaging 6.6.

Western Carolina makes 45.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.4 percentage points higher than Chattanooga has allowed to its opponents (37.5%). Chattanooga has shot at a 41.9% clip from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points above the 39.9% shooting opponents of Western Carolina have averaged.

The Catamounts and Mocs meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chelsea Wooten averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Catamounts, scoring 8.5 points while shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc.

Caia Elisaldez is averaging 10.3 points and 4.4 assists for the Mocs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 6-4, averaging 77.5 points, 34.9 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Mocs: 3-7, averaging 60.8 points, 32.3 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.5 points.

