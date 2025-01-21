Western Carolina plays East Tennessee State on 8-game road skid

Western Carolina Catamounts (5-12, 1-5 SoCon) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (11-8, 4-2 SoCon) Johnson City, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m.…

Western Carolina Catamounts (5-12, 1-5 SoCon) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (11-8, 4-2 SoCon)

Johnson City, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Carolina travels to East Tennessee State looking to stop its eight-game road slide.

The Buccaneers have gone 8-2 in home games. East Tennessee State averages 74.3 points and has outscored opponents by 7.0 points per game.

The Catamounts are 1-5 against SoCon opponents. Western Carolina is eighth in the SoCon with 9.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Vernon Collins averaging 2.0.

East Tennessee State is shooting 44.3% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 43.5% Western Carolina allows to opponents. Western Carolina’s 39.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.2 percentage points lower than East Tennessee State has allowed to its opponents (43.4%).

The Buccaneers and Catamounts face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: John Buggs III averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Buccaneers, scoring 12.0 points while shooting 44.2% from beyond the arc.

Bernard Pelote is shooting 44.1% and averaging 12.8 points for the Catamounts.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 5-5, averaging 72.6 points, 32.4 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Catamounts: 2-8, averaging 63.2 points, 33.2 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 35.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

