Western Carolina plays Chattanooga following Pelote’s 24-point game

Chattanooga Mocs (13-8, 5-3 SoCon) at Western Carolina Catamounts (6-13, 2-6 SoCon) Cullowhee, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Chattanooga Mocs (13-8, 5-3 SoCon) at Western Carolina Catamounts (6-13, 2-6 SoCon)

Cullowhee, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mocs -11; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Western Carolina hosts Chattanooga after Bernard Pelote scored 24 points in Western Carolina’s 80-78 overtime victory over the Citadel Bulldogs.

The Catamounts have gone 5-4 at home. Western Carolina averages 14.7 turnovers per game and is 2-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Mocs have gone 5-3 against SoCon opponents. Chattanooga ranks fifth in the SoCon allowing 72.1 points while holding opponents to 43.9% shooting.

Western Carolina is shooting 38.9% from the field this season, 5.0 percentage points lower than the 43.9% Chattanooga allows to opponents. Chattanooga averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Western Carolina allows.

The Catamounts and Mocs square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pelote averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Catamounts, scoring 13.8 points while shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc. Cord Stansberry is shooting 34.0% and averaging 11.7 points over the past 10 games.

Trey Bonham is averaging 13.3 points for the Mocs. Bash Wieland is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 3-7, averaging 64.1 points, 34.3 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 34.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.2 points per game.

Mocs: 6-4, averaging 80.3 points, 31.5 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

