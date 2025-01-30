Western Carolina Catamounts take on the Samford Bulldogs on 3-game losing streak

Samford Bulldogs (6-15, 1-4 SoCon) at Western Carolina Catamounts (11-9, 1-4 SoCon) Cullowhee, North Carolina; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Samford Bulldogs (6-15, 1-4 SoCon) at Western Carolina Catamounts (11-9, 1-4 SoCon)

Cullowhee, North Carolina; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Carolina comes into the matchup against Samford after losing three games in a row.

The Catamounts are 6-3 on their home court. Western Carolina averages 17.2 turnovers per game and is 5-1 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Bulldogs have gone 1-4 against SoCon opponents. Samford ranks sixth in the SoCon with 9.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Emily Bowman averaging 3.5.

Western Carolina is shooting 45.2% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 44.1% Samford allows to opponents. Samford averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 5.6 per game Western Carolina gives up.

The Catamounts and Bulldogs square off Thursday for the first time in SoCon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Avyonce Carter is scoring 14.5 points per game with 5.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Catamounts. Tyja Beans is averaging 13.7 points and 8.3 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Bowman is averaging 11.9 points, 9.7 rebounds and 2.2 blocks for the Bulldogs. Kennedy Langham is averaging 10.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 5-5, averaging 74.8 points, 32.1 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 66.3 points, 27.6 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

