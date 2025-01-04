Western Carolina and Samford meet for conference matchup

Samford Bulldogs (11-3, 1-0 SoCon) at Western Carolina Catamounts (4-8, 0-1 SoCon) Cullowhee, North Carolina; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Samford Bulldogs (11-3, 1-0 SoCon) at Western Carolina Catamounts (4-8, 0-1 SoCon)

Cullowhee, North Carolina; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -12.5; over/under is 160.5

BOTTOM LINE: Rylan Jones and Samford take on Bernard Pelote and Western Carolina in SoCon play.

The Catamounts are 4-2 on their home court. Western Carolina has a 3-7 record against opponents over .500.

The Bulldogs have gone 1-0 against SoCon opponents. Samford scores 88.8 points and has outscored opponents by 12.5 points per game.

Western Carolina scores 69.3 points per game, 7.0 fewer points than the 76.3 Samford allows. Samford averages 12.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 more made shots on average than the 9.3 per game Western Carolina gives up.

The Catamounts and Bulldogs square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pelote is averaging 11.4 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Catamounts.

Trey Fort averages 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 15.0 points while shooting 43.3% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 3-7, averaging 67.7 points, 34.6 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.0 points per game.

Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 85.2 points, 29.1 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 10.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.