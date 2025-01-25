West Georgia wins 92-72 against North Florida

CARROLLTON, Ga. (AP) — Kolten Griffin had 24 points in West Georgia’s 92-72 win against North Florida on Saturday. Griffin…

CARROLLTON, Ga. (AP) — Kolten Griffin had 24 points in West Georgia’s 92-72 win against North Florida on Saturday.

Griffin also contributed five rebounds, six assists, and three steals for the Wolves (4-17, 2-6 Atlantic Sun Conference). Shelton Williams-Dryden scored 17 points while going 5 of 11 and 7 of 7 from the free-throw line and added eight rebounds. Kyric Davis shot 5 of 9 from the field and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 16 points.

The Ospreys (10-11, 3-5) were led by Jasai Miles, who posted 18 points. Jaylen Smith added 13 points and four assists for North Florida. Nate Lliteras finished with 13 points and two steals.

Both teams next play Wednesday. West Georgia visits Central Arkansas and North Florida plays Stetson at home.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.