West Georgia visits Rougier and North Florida

West Georgia Wolves (7-11, 1-6 ASUN) at North Florida Ospreys (4-16, 0-7 ASUN) Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

West Georgia Wolves (7-11, 1-6 ASUN) at North Florida Ospreys (4-16, 0-7 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Florida hosts West Georgia after Kaila Rougier scored 22 points in North Florida’s 84-81 loss to the Queens (NC) Royals.

The Ospreys have gone 4-5 at home. North Florida is 3-13 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Wolves have gone 1-6 against ASUN opponents. West Georgia has a 5-8 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

North Florida averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 5.8 per game West Georgia allows. West Georgia averages 69.4 points per game, 4.1 fewer than the 73.5 North Florida allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jazmine Spencer is shooting 28.6% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Ospreys, while averaging 11 points and 1.7 steals. Rougier is averaging 9.1 points over the past 10 games.

Zuriyah Davis averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolves, scoring 13.7 points while shooting 31.4% from beyond the arc. Sydne Tolbert is averaging 13 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ospreys: 2-8, averaging 60.0 points, 34.4 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 34.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Wolves: 3-7, averaging 71.2 points, 34.4 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.