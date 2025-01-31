West Georgia visits North Alabama following Gallegos’ 20-point performance

West Georgia Wolves (8-12, 2-7 ASUN) at North Alabama Lions (10-10, 5-4 ASUN) Florence, Alabama; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

West Georgia Wolves (8-12, 2-7 ASUN) at North Alabama Lions (10-10, 5-4 ASUN)

Florence, Alabama; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Alabama hosts West Georgia after Charity Gallegos scored 20 points in North Alabama’s 87-62 victory against the Queens (NC) Royals.

The Lions are 7-3 in home games. North Alabama ranks third in the ASUN in rebounding averaging 35.2 rebounds. India Howard leads the Lions with 6.7 boards.

The Wolves are 2-7 in ASUN play. West Georgia has a 4-11 record against teams above .500.

North Alabama scores 69.8 points per game, 0.9 fewer points than the 70.7 West Georgia allows. West Georgia has shot at a 41.9% rate from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points above the 41.4% shooting opponents of North Alabama have averaged.

The Lions and Wolves face off Saturday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gallegos is averaging 13 points and 3.5 assists for the Lions. Katie Criswell is averaging 9.3 points over the past 10 games.

Destiny Jones is averaging 11.3 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Wolves. Zuriyah Davis is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 6-4, averaging 72.5 points, 35.1 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Wolves: 3-7, averaging 72.4 points, 34.5 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

