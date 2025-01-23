West Georgia visits Battle and Jacksonville

West Georgia Wolves (7-10, 1-5 ASUN) at Jacksonville Dolphins (8-10, 2-4 ASUN) Jacksonville, Florida; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

West Georgia Wolves (7-10, 1-5 ASUN) at Jacksonville Dolphins (8-10, 2-4 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville hosts West Georgia after Edyn Battle scored 23 points in Jacksonville’s 65-61 victory over the Austin Peay Governors.

The Dolphins have gone 5-1 at home. Jacksonville ranks third in the ASUN with 11.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Saniyah Craig averaging 4.5.

The Wolves have gone 1-5 against ASUN opponents. West Georgia averages 18.0 turnovers per game and is 3-2 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Jacksonville is shooting 37.3% from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points lower than the 42.7% West Georgia allows to opponents. West Georgia has shot at a 42.2% rate from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points below the 42.7% shooting opponents of Jacksonville have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Priscilla Williams is shooting 37.6% and averaging 10.2 points for the Dolphins. Bailey Burns is averaging 0.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Destiny Jones is averaging 11.4 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Wolves. Zuriyah Davis is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dolphins: 3-7, averaging 63.7 points, 33.0 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points per game.

Wolves: 3-7, averaging 71.4 points, 34.6 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

