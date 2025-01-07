West Georgia plays Eastern Kentucky, seeks 5th straight home win

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (11-4, 1-1 ASUN) at West Georgia Wolves (6-7, 0-2 ASUN) Carrollton, Georgia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (11-4, 1-1 ASUN) at West Georgia Wolves (6-7, 0-2 ASUN)

Carrollton, Georgia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: West Georgia hosts Eastern Kentucky aiming to extend its four-game home winning streak.

The Wolves are 4-0 in home games. West Georgia has a 3-7 record against opponents above .500.

The Colonels are 1-1 against ASUN opponents. Eastern Kentucky ranks sixth in the ASUN shooting 31.1% from 3-point range.

West Georgia scores 68.5 points, 5.2 more per game than the 63.3 Eastern Kentucky allows. Eastern Kentucky scores 6.5 more points per game (72.7) than West Georgia allows to opponents (66.2).

The Wolves and Colonels face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zuriyah Davis is averaging 14.4 points for the Wolves.

Alice Recanati is averaging 11.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.7 steals for the Colonels.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolves: 6-4, averaging 71.5 points, 36.0 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points per game.

Colonels: 9-1, averaging 78.5 points, 37.3 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.