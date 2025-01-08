West Georgia plays Austin Peay for conference matchup

West Georgia Wolves (2-13, 0-2 ASUN) at Austin Peay Governors (6-9, 1-1 ASUN) Clarksville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

West Georgia Wolves (2-13, 0-2 ASUN) at Austin Peay Governors (6-9, 1-1 ASUN)

Clarksville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: West Georgia faces Austin Peay in ASUN action Thursday.

The Governors are 3-1 on their home court. Austin Peay allows 71.2 points and has been outscored by 5.4 points per game.

The Wolves have gone 0-2 against ASUN opponents. West Georgia has a 0-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Austin Peay is shooting 39.5% from the field this season, 7.9 percentage points lower than the 47.4% West Georgia allows to opponents. West Georgia’s 43.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.8 percentage points lower than Austin Peay has allowed to its opponents (45.9%).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: LJ Thomas is scoring 17.6 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Governors.

Rickey Ballard averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolves, scoring 6.8 points while shooting 45.2% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Governors: 3-7, averaging 63.1 points, 29.8 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Wolves: 2-8, averaging 71.1 points, 29.5 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.