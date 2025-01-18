West Georgia hosts FGCU after Davis’ 23-point performance

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (14-3, 5-0 ASUN) at West Georgia Wolves (7-9, 1-4 ASUN) Carrollton, Georgia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (14-3, 5-0 ASUN) at West Georgia Wolves (7-9, 1-4 ASUN)

Carrollton, Georgia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: West Georgia plays FGCU after Zuriyah Davis scored 23 points in West Georgia’s 86-78 loss to the Bellarmine Knights.

The Wolves have gone 5-2 in home games. West Georgia is 4-9 against opponents with a winning record.

The Eagles are 5-0 against ASUN opponents.

West Georgia makes 42.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points higher than FGCU has allowed to its opponents (39.2%). FGCU has shot at a 42.4% clip from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points greater than the 41.9% shooting opponents of West Georgia have averaged.

The Wolves and Eagles meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davis is averaging 14.1 points for the Wolves.

Emani Jefferson is averaging 14.2 points, 3.8 assists and 1.8 steals for the Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolves: 4-6, averaging 72.2 points, 36.8 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Eagles: 9-1, averaging 76.2 points, 32.8 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 11.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 49.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.