West Georgia and Central Arkansas meet in conference matchup

Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (13-6, 7-1 ASUN) at West Georgia Wolves (8-11, 2-6 ASUN) Carrollton, Georgia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (13-6, 7-1 ASUN) at West Georgia Wolves (8-11, 2-6 ASUN)

Carrollton, Georgia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jade Upshaw and Central Arkansas take on Destiny Jones and West Georgia in ASUN play Thursday.

The Wolves are 5-3 in home games. West Georgia has a 4-10 record against opponents over .500.

The Sugar Bears are 7-1 in ASUN play. Central Arkansas has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.

West Georgia makes 42.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.6 percentage points higher than Central Arkansas has allowed to its opponents (37.6%). Central Arkansas averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 more made shots on average than the 5.8 per game West Georgia allows.

The Wolves and Sugar Bears match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zuriyah Davis averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolves, scoring 13.9 points while shooting 32.0% from beyond the arc. Sydne Tolbert is shooting 48.9% and averaging 12.8 points over the past 10 games.

Bree Stephens is averaging 4.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.7 blocks for the Sugar Bears. Upshaw is averaging 15.6 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 40.0% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolves: 3-7, averaging 72.8 points, 34.5 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points per game.

Sugar Bears: 7-3, averaging 68.3 points, 37.2 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.