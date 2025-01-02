Live Radio
West and the Northern Colorado Bears visit conference foe Weber State

The Associated Press

January 2, 2025, 3:40 AM

Northern Colorado Bears (7-4) at Weber State Wildcats (3-7)

Ogden, Utah; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tatum West and Northern Colorado visit Taylor Smith and Weber State in Big Sky action.

The Wildcats have gone 1-2 at home. Weber State is sixth in the Big Sky scoring 65.5 points while shooting 40.4% from the field.

The Bears are 2-3 on the road. Northern Colorado is second in the Big Sky scoring 73.3 points per game and is shooting 48.7%.

Weber State scores 65.5 points, 8.0 more per game than the 57.5 Northern Colorado allows. Northern Colorado averages 73.3 points per game, 2.0 more than the 71.3 Weber State gives up.

The Wildcats and Bears square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Smith is scoring 12.0 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Wildcats.

Aniah Hall is scoring 11.6 points per game with 5.5 rebounds and 0.3 assists for the Bears.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

