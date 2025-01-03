West and the Nicholls State Colonels visit conference foe Northwestern State

Nicholls State Colonels (8-5, 2-0 Southland) at Northwestern State Demons (6-7, 2-0 Southland) Natchitoches, Louisiana; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Nicholls State Colonels (8-5, 2-0 Southland) at Northwestern State Demons (6-7, 2-0 Southland)

Natchitoches, Louisiana; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern State takes on Nicholls State in a matchup of Southland teams.

The Demons are 4-1 on their home court. Northwestern State ranks seventh in the Southland with 22.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Willie Williams averaging 4.0.

The Colonels are 2-0 in Southland play. Nicholls State ranks fourth in the Southland scoring 35.5 points per game in the paint led by Jamal West averaging 6.0.

Northwestern State’s average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Nicholls State allows. Nicholls State averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than Northwestern State gives up.

The Demons and Colonels match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jon Sanders is shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Demons, while averaging 11.6 points and 3.2 assists.

Robert Brown III averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonels, scoring 10.7 points while shooting 33.0% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demons: 5-5, averaging 72.7 points, 32.9 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Colonels: 7-3, averaging 72.2 points, 34.4 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 9.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.