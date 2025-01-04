West and the Nicholls State Colonels visit conference foe Northwestern State

Nicholls State Colonels (8-5, 2-0 Southland) at Northwestern State Demons (6-7, 2-0 Southland) Natchitoches, Louisiana; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Nicholls State Colonels (8-5, 2-0 Southland) at Northwestern State Demons (6-7, 2-0 Southland)

Natchitoches, Louisiana; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colonels -1.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Addison Patterson and Northwestern State host Jamal West and Nicholls State in Southland play.

The Demons are 4-1 in home games. Northwestern State ranks eighth in the Southland in team defense, giving up 69.8 points while holding opponents to 42.4% shooting.

The Colonels are 2-0 against Southland opponents. Nicholls State ranks fourth in the Southland with 23.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Mekhi Collins averaging 4.2.

Northwestern State’s average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Nicholls State allows. Nicholls State averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than Northwestern State allows.

The Demons and Colonels square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jon Sanders is averaging 11.6 points and 3.2 assists for the Demons.

Robert Brown III is shooting 33.0% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonels, while averaging 10.7 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demons: 5-5, averaging 72.7 points, 32.9 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Colonels: 7-3, averaging 72.2 points, 34.4 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 9.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.