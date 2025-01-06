West and the Nicholls State Colonels take on conference foe East Texas A&M

Nicholls State Colonels (8-6, 2-1 Southland) at East Texas A&M Lions (2-12, 0-3 Southland) Commerce, Texas; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST…

Nicholls State Colonels (8-6, 2-1 Southland) at East Texas A&M Lions (2-12, 0-3 Southland)

Commerce, Texas; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colonels -5.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Jamal West and Nicholls State take on Scooter Williams Jr. and East Texas A&M in Southland action.

The Lions have gone 2-3 in home games. East Texas A&M has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.

The Colonels are 2-1 in Southland play. Nicholls State ranks seventh in the Southland allowing 69.2 points while holding opponents to 40.8% shooting.

East Texas A&M scores 63.5 points per game, 5.7 fewer points than the 69.2 Nicholls State allows. Nicholls State’s 42.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.2 percentage points lower than East Texas A&M has allowed to its opponents (49.5%).

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williams is averaging 11.7 points for the Lions.

Byron Ireland is averaging 14.1 points and 3.2 assists for the Colonels.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 1-9, averaging 61.4 points, 26.7 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points per game.

Colonels: 6-4, averaging 72.7 points, 32.1 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 9.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

