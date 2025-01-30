Live Radio
Wes Peterson, Gavin Walsh help Binghamton fend off Vermont 75-72

The Associated Press

January 30, 2025, 9:07 PM

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) — Wes Peterson had 18 points, Gavin Walsh posted a double-double and Binghamton held off Vermont 75-72 on Thursday night, snapping the Bearcats’ five-game losing streak.

Peterson shot 7 of 10 from the field and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Bearcats (10-12, 2-5 America East Conference). Walsh totaled 17 points and 13 rebounds. Chris Walker scored 14.

Shamir Bogues led the Catamounts (11-11, 4-3) with 21 points and four assists. TJ Hurley scored 19 and Ileri Ayo-Faleye added 11 points and two blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

