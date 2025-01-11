Wenzel leads Virginia Tech against Wake Forest after 24-point game

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (7-8, 0-4 ACC) at Virginia Tech Hokies (11-4, 2-2 ACC) Blacksburg, Virginia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST…

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (7-8, 0-4 ACC) at Virginia Tech Hokies (11-4, 2-2 ACC)

Blacksburg, Virginia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia Tech plays Wake Forest after Carleigh Wenzel scored 24 points in Virginia Tech’s 105-94 win over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

The Hokies are 7-1 on their home court. Virginia Tech ranks sixth in the ACC with 35.5 points per game in the paint led by Rose Micheaux averaging 12.0.

The Demon Deacons are 0-4 in ACC play. Wake Forest averages 62.0 points while outscoring opponents by 2.1 points per game.

Virginia Tech scores 78.3 points, 18.4 more per game than the 59.9 Wake Forest gives up. Wake Forest has shot at a 43.1% rate from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 43.0% shooting opponents of Virginia Tech have averaged.

The Hokies and Demon Deacons match up Sunday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wenzel is averaging 14.9 points and 3.5 assists for the Hokies.

Elise Williams is scoring 10.6 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Demon Deacons.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hokies: 7-3, averaging 76.1 points, 32.2 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Demon Deacons: 4-6, averaging 60.5 points, 27.8 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.

