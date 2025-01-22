Wells and UT Arlington host Seattle U

Seattle U Redhawks (8-10, 3-1 WAC) at UT Arlington Mavericks (7-11, 0-4 WAC) Arlington, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

BOTTOM LINE: UT Arlington hosts Seattle U after Jaden Wells scored 25 points in UT Arlington’s 85-83 overtime loss to the Utah Valley Wolverines.

The Mavericks are 4-2 on their home court. UT Arlington is 5-5 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Redhawks are 3-1 against WAC opponents. Seattle U ranks sixth in the WAC with 32.7 rebounds per game led by Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe averaging 10.8.

UT Arlington is shooting 44.4% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points lower than the 45.7% Seattle U allows to opponents. Seattle U has shot at a 43.2% clip from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points above the 42.5% shooting opponents of UT Arlington have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brody Robinson is averaging 8.9 points and 3.2 assists for the Mavericks. Lance Ware is averaging 14.3 points and 9.1 rebounds while shooting 58.1% over the last 10 games.

Moncrieffe is averaging 15.5 points and 10.8 rebounds for the Redhawks. John Christofilis is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 4-6, averaging 74.3 points, 32.7 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Redhawks: 5-5, averaging 75.4 points, 33.9 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

