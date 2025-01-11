Weber State wins 77-69 over Idaho State

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Dyson Koehler’s 21 points helped Weber State defeat Idaho State 77-69 on Saturday night. Koehler had…

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Dyson Koehler’s 21 points helped Weber State defeat Idaho State 77-69 on Saturday night.

Koehler had five rebounds for the Wildcats (7-10, 1-2 Big Sky Conference). Blaise Threatt added 17 points while shooting 7 of 10 from the field and 3 for 6 from the free-throw line with seven rebounds and three steals. Vasilije Vucinic shot 8 of 11 from the field to finish with 17 points.

Dylan Darling led the Bengals (6-8, 1-2) in scoring, finishing with 28 points and two blocks. Idaho State also got 15 points, 14 rebounds and two steals from Jake O’Neil. Isaiah Griffin finished with seven points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

