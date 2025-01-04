Weber State travels to Northern Arizona for conference matchup

Weber State Wildcats (6-9, 0-1 Big Sky) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (9-5, 0-1 Big Sky) Flagstaff, Arizona; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

Weber State Wildcats (6-9, 0-1 Big Sky) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (9-5, 0-1 Big Sky)

Flagstaff, Arizona; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lumberjacks -2.5; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: Weber State takes on Northern Arizona in Big Sky action Saturday.

The Lumberjacks have gone 6-1 in home games. Northern Arizona ranks second in the Big Sky in rebounding averaging 36.9 rebounds. Carson Towt paces the Lumberjacks with 12.1 boards.

The Wildcats have gone 0-1 against Big Sky opponents. Weber State ranks third in the Big Sky with 25.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Nigel Burris averaging 4.3.

Northern Arizona makes 47.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.3 percentage points higher than Weber State has allowed to its opponents (42.6%). Weber State has shot at a 46.0% clip from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points above the 43.2% shooting opponents of Northern Arizona have averaged.

The Lumberjacks and Wildcats face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Towt is averaging 14.9 points, 12.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Lumberjacks.

Blaise Threatt is averaging 17 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.4 steals for the Wildcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lumberjacks: 6-4, averaging 80.6 points, 36.3 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 76.6 points, 33.6 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

