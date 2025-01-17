Weber State faces Montana State in conference showdown

Montana State Bobcats (6-12, 1-4 Big Sky) at Weber State Wildcats (7-11, 1-3 Big Sky) Ogden, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m.…

Montana State Bobcats (6-12, 1-4 Big Sky) at Weber State Wildcats (7-11, 1-3 Big Sky)

Ogden, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brandon Walker and Montana State visit Blaise Threatt and Weber State in Big Sky play.

The Wildcats have gone 3-4 in home games. Weber State ranks seventh in the Big Sky with 31.9 points per game in the paint led by Threatt averaging 9.2.

The Bobcats are 1-4 in Big Sky play. Montana State is third in the Big Sky allowing 70.4 points while holding opponents to 43.5% shooting.

Weber State averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game, 3.1 more made shots than the 5.2 per game Montana State allows. Montana State averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Weber State gives up.

The Wildcats and Bobcats meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Threatt is scoring 16.9 points per game with 5.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Wildcats.

Walker is averaging 14.9 points for the Bobcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 74.5 points, 30.7 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Bobcats: 3-7, averaging 67.5 points, 26.9 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.