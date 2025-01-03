Weber State and Northern Arizona face off for conference matchup

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (10-4, 1-0 Big Sky) at Weber State Wildcats (4-7, 1-0 Big Sky) Ogden, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (10-4, 1-0 Big Sky) at Weber State Wildcats (4-7, 1-0 Big Sky)

Ogden, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sophie Glancey and Northern Arizona visit Taylor Smith and Weber State in Big Sky play.

The Wildcats have gone 2-2 in home games. Weber State ranks fifth in the Big Sky with 14.0 assists per game led by Smith averaging 2.2.

The Lumberjacks are 1-0 in Big Sky play. Northern Arizona is 2-0 in one-possession games.

Weber State’s average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Northern Arizona gives up. Northern Arizona averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Weber State gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Smith is averaging 12.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Wildcats.

Glancey is scoring 17.4 points per game with 9.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Lumberjacks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 62.6 points, 30.8 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Lumberjacks: 7-3, averaging 81.0 points, 38.8 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.