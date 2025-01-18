Webb and Tennessee State host Eastern Illinois

Eastern Illinois Panthers (10-6, 7-0 OVC) at Tennessee State Tigers (4-13, 0-7 OVC) Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Eastern Illinois Panthers (10-6, 7-0 OVC) at Tennessee State Tigers (4-13, 0-7 OVC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee State hosts Eastern Illinois after Aaniya Webb scored 20 points in Tennessee State’s 76-70 loss to the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars.

The Tigers are 3-3 in home games. Tennessee State has a 2-8 record against opponents over .500.

The Panthers are 7-0 in OVC play. Eastern Illinois has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Tennessee State scores 63.5 points per game, 0.4 fewer points than the 63.9 Eastern Illinois allows. Eastern Illinois has shot at a 41.3% rate from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points less than the 42.1% shooting opponents of Tennessee State have averaged.

The Tigers and Panthers match up Saturday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Somah Kamara is averaging 15.1 points and 1.5 steals for the Tigers.

Macy McGlone is shooting 49.3% and averaging 17.8 points for the Panthers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 1-9, averaging 62.4 points, 28.9 rebounds, 6.4 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 35.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points per game.

Panthers: 8-2, averaging 63.9 points, 32.0 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 10.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.