Weaver, Queens (NC) Royals to host Harrison and the Bellarmine Knights

Bellarmine Knights (10-5, 1-1 ASUN) at Queens (NC) Royals (6-7, 0-2 ASUN)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hayley Harrison and Bellarmine take on Jordyn Weaver and Queens (NC) on Wednesday.

The Royals have gone 3-3 in home games. Queens (NC) is the ASUN leader with 12.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Kemia Ward averaging 3.1.

The Knights are 1-1 against ASUN opponents. Bellarmine is eighth in the ASUN with 33.3 rebounds per game led by Skylar Treadwell averaging 7.8.

Queens (NC)’s average of 5.2 made 3-pointers per game is 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Bellarmine allows. Bellarmine scores 5.3 more points per game (75.5) than Queens (NC) gives up (70.2).

The Royals and Knights face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aylesha Wade is averaging 7.4 points for the Royals.

Hope Sivori averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, scoring 13.3 points while shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 5-5, averaging 70.1 points, 35.5 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 10.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Knights: 7-3, averaging 72.0 points, 30.9 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

