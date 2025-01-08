Weaver, Queens (NC) Royals to host Harrison and the Bellarmine Knights

Bellarmine Knights (10-5, 1-1 ASUN) at Queens (NC) Royals (6-7, 0-2 ASUN) Charlotte, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Bellarmine Knights (10-5, 1-1 ASUN) at Queens (NC) Royals (6-7, 0-2 ASUN)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hayley Harrison and Bellarmine take on Jordyn Weaver and Queens (NC) in ASUN play.

The Royals are 3-3 on their home court. Queens (NC) is seventh in the ASUN with 13.2 assists per game led by Aylesha Wade averaging 2.5.

The Knights are 1-1 against ASUN opponents. Bellarmine averages 75.5 points and has outscored opponents by 5.3 points per game.

Queens (NC)’s average of 5.2 made 3-pointers per game is 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Bellarmine gives up. Bellarmine averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 more made shots on average than the 5.5 per game Queens (NC) gives up.

The Royals and Knights square off Wednesday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Weaver is averaging 14.4 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Royals.

Harrison is scoring 15.6 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Knights.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 5-5, averaging 70.1 points, 35.5 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 10.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Knights: 7-3, averaging 72.0 points, 30.9 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

