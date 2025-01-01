Weaver leads Queens (NC) against FGCU after 26-point outing

Queens (NC) Royals (6-5) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (9-3) Fort Myers, Florida; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Queens…

Queens (NC) Royals (6-5) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (9-3)

Fort Myers, Florida; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Queens (NC) visits FGCU after Jordyn Weaver scored 26 points in Queens (NC)’s 99-97 win against the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs.

The Eagles have gone 7-1 at home. FGCU has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Royals are 3-2 in road games. Queens (NC) has a 1-5 record against opponents over .500.

FGCU is shooting 40.7% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points lower than the 42.3% Queens (NC) allows to opponents. Queens (NC) averages 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than FGCU gives up.

The Eagles and Royals face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emani Jefferson is averaging 13.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals for the Eagles.

Ana Barreto is shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Royals, while averaging 10.8 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 9-1, averaging 69.3 points, 31.0 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 12.2 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 50.6 points per game.

Royals: 6-4, averaging 73.1 points, 37.4 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 10.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

