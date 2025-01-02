Weaver leads Queens (NC) against FGCU after 26-point outing

Queens (NC) Royals (6-5) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (9-3) Fort Myers, Florida; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Queens…

Queens (NC) Royals (6-5) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (9-3)

Fort Myers, Florida; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Queens (NC) faces FGCU after Jordyn Weaver scored 26 points in Queens (NC)’s 99-97 win over the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs.

The Eagles have gone 7-1 in home games. FGCU is the top team in the ASUN in team defense, giving up 52.1 points while holding opponents to 41.0% shooting.

The Royals are 3-2 on the road. Queens (NC) is 1-5 against opponents over .500.

FGCU scores 66.7 points per game, 2.7 fewer points than the 69.4 Queens (NC) gives up. Queens (NC) averages 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than FGCU gives up.

The Eagles and Royals face off Thursday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emani Jefferson is averaging 13.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals for the Eagles.

Aylesha Wade is averaging 7.8 points for the Royals.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 9-1, averaging 69.3 points, 31.0 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 12.2 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 50.6 points per game.

Royals: 6-4, averaging 73.1 points, 37.4 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 10.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

