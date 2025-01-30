Watson scores 22 in UL Monroe’s 62-58 win against South Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Tyreese Watson had 22 points in UL Monroe’s 62-58 win against South Alabama on Thursday night.…

Watson had six rebounds and five assists for the Warhawks (6-17, 2-8 Sun Belt Conference). Coltie Young added 17 points while shooting 5 for 13 (3 for 9 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line while he also had seven rebounds.

The Jaguars (14-8, 6-4) were led by Judah Brown, who posted 21 points. JJ Wheat added 12 points and three steals. Cantia Rahming had nine points and six rebounds.

Both teams play on Saturday. UL Monroe visits Troy and South Alabama travels to play Louisiana.

