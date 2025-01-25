Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Watson scores 21 in…

Watson scores 21 in Delaware State’s 73-66 victory against Maryland-Eastern Shore

The Associated Press

January 25, 2025, 7:07 PM

PRINCESS ANNE, Md. (AP) — Kaseem Watson had 21 points in Delaware State’s 73-66 victory over Maryland-Eastern Shore on Saturday night.

Watson added six rebounds for the Hornets (10-10, 2-3 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Muneer Newton scored 13 points and added nine rebounds. Robert Smith shot 4 for 14 (1 for 9 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.

Ketron Shaw led the way for the Hawks (4-16, 0-4) with 20 points. Maryland-Eastern Shore also got 12 points and two blocks from Chris Flippin. Kyrell Shaw finished with nine points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up