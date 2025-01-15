Watson puts up 21, Loyola Chicago takes down Rhode Island 81-77

CHICAGO (AP) — Des Watson scored 21 points as Loyola Chicago beat Rhode Island 81-77 on Wednesday night. Watson shot…

Watson shot 8 for 13 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Ramblers (11-6, 2-2 Atlantic 10 Conference). Jalen Quinn scored 17 points and added five assists. Francis Nwaokorie shot 5 for 6, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points.

The Rams (13-4, 2-3) were led in scoring by Sebastian Thomas, who finished with 20 points and six assists. Javonte Brown added 16 points for Rhode Island. Cam Estevez finished with 15 points.

Watson scored 12 points in the first half and Loyola Chicago went into halftime trailing 39-38. Quinn scored 11 second-half points and Loyola Chicago secured the victory after a second half that featured 13 lead changes and was tied four times.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Saturday. Loyola Chicago visits Dayton and Rhode Island hosts Davidson.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

