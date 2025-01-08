Watson leads Loyola Chicago against La Salle after 20-point showing

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (9-5, 0-1 A-10) at La Salle Explorers (8-6, 0-2 A-10) Philadelphia; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (9-5, 0-1 A-10) at La Salle Explorers (8-6, 0-2 A-10)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ramblers -2; over/under is 148

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Chicago takes on La Salle after Des Watson scored 20 points in Loyola Chicago’s 84-65 loss to the VCU Rams.

The Explorers have gone 6-0 in home games. La Salle ranks fourth in the A-10 with 10.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Mac Etienne averaging 2.4.

The Ramblers are 0-1 in conference play. Loyola Chicago averages 76.4 points and has outscored opponents by 8.6 points per game.

La Salle’s average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Loyola Chicago allows. Loyola Chicago averages 76.4 points per game, 2.3 more than the 74.1 La Salle allows.

The Explorers and Ramblers match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corey McKeithan is averaging 16.9 points for the Explorers.

Watson is averaging 12.2 points and 3.1 assists for the Ramblers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Explorers: 4-6, averaging 78.3 points, 35.3 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points per game.

Ramblers: 5-5, averaging 72.5 points, 30.3 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.