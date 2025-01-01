Watson leads Buffalo against Central Michigan after 20-point performance

Central Michigan Chippewas (4-7) at Buffalo Bulls (11-0) Buffalo, New York; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo hosts Central…

Central Michigan Chippewas (4-7) at Buffalo Bulls (11-0)

Buffalo, New York; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo hosts Central Michigan after Chellia Watson scored 20 points in Buffalo’s 107-59 victory against the Le Moyne Dolphins.

The Bulls are 7-0 in home games. Buffalo has a 2-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Chippewas are 1-3 on the road. Central Michigan allows 68.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 6.7 points per game.

Buffalo’s average of 4.5 made 3-pointers per game is 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Central Michigan allows. Central Michigan averages 5.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Buffalo allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terah Harness averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulls, scoring 11.9 points while shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc.

Jess Lawson is averaging 10 points and 8.2 rebounds for the Chippewas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 10-0, averaging 80.1 points, 35.7 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 11.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.9 points per game.

Chippewas: 4-6, averaging 61.8 points, 37.7 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 35.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.