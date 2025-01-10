Watson leads Buffalo against Ball State after 24-point showing

Ball State Cardinals (11-4, 3-0 MAC) at Buffalo Bulls (13-1, 2-1 MAC) Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Ball State Cardinals (11-4, 3-0 MAC) at Buffalo Bulls (13-1, 2-1 MAC)

Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo hosts Ball State after Chellia Watson scored 24 points in Buffalo’s 70-60 win over the Bowling Green Falcons.

The Bulls have gone 8-0 at home. Buffalo ranks second in the MAC with 11.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Alexis Davis averaging 3.0.

The Cardinals are 3-0 against MAC opponents. Ball State ranks ninth in the MAC shooting 29.9% from 3-point range.

Buffalo makes 45.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.1 percentage points higher than Ball State has allowed to its opponents (38.6%). Ball State has shot at a 45.3% clip from the field this season, 10.0 percentage points higher than the 35.3% shooting opponents of Buffalo have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terah Harness is shooting 36.6% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulls, while averaging 10.6 points.

Ally Becki is scoring 14.4 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Cardinals.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 9-1, averaging 76.9 points, 35.6 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 10.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.9 points per game.

Cardinals: 7-3, averaging 75.0 points, 32.7 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 10.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.