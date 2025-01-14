Watson and Buffalo host Eastern Michigan

Buffalo Bulls (13-2, 2-2 MAC) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-13, 0-4 MAC) Ypsilanti, Michigan; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Buffalo Bulls (13-2, 2-2 MAC) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-13, 0-4 MAC)

Ypsilanti, Michigan; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo visits Eastern Michigan after Chellia Watson scored 22 points in Buffalo’s 78-56 loss to the Ball State Cardinals.

The Eagles have gone 1-6 at home. Eastern Michigan has a 1-9 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Bulls have gone 2-2 against MAC opponents. Buffalo ranks fourth in the MAC with 34.2 rebounds per game led by Alexis Davis averaging 6.9.

Eastern Michigan averages 60.2 points per game, 1.4 more points than the 58.8 Buffalo gives up. Buffalo averages 3.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 fewer made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Eastern Michigan allows.

The Eagles and Bulls square off Wednesday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sisi Eleko is scoring 19.9 points per game and averaging 10.6 rebounds for the Eagles.

Watson is averaging 19.9 points and 1.6 steals for the Bulls.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 1-9, averaging 61.7 points, 27.1 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points per game.

Bulls: 8-2, averaging 76.3 points, 34.3 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 10.0 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points.

