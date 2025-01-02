Watkins, UMass Lowell River Hawks to host Bornemann and the Maine Black Bears

Maine Black Bears (5-8) at UMass Lowell River Hawks (2-10) Lowell, Massachusetts; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: America East…

Maine Black Bears (5-8) at UMass Lowell River Hawks (2-10)

Lowell, Massachusetts; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: America East foes UMass Lowell and Maine square off on Thursday.

The River Hawks are 1-4 on their home court. UMass Lowell leads the America East with 23.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Maddie Rice averaging 5.5.

The Black Bears have gone 2-5 away from home. Maine averages 14.3 assists per game to lead the America East, paced by Paula Gallego with 3.6.

UMass Lowell is shooting 36.8% from the field this season, 7.0 percentage points lower than the 43.8% Maine allows to opponents. Maine averages 59.5 points per game, 3.6 fewer than the 63.1 UMass Lowell gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amina Kameric is shooting 26.3% from beyond the arc with 0.9 made 3-pointers per game for the River Hawks, while averaging 2.9 points.

Caroline Bornemann is shooting 38.2% and averaging 10.7 points for the Black Bears.

LAST 10 GAMES: River Hawks: 2-8, averaging 47.0 points, 29.9 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 35.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points per game.

Black Bears: 3-7, averaging 60.0 points, 24.4 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.

