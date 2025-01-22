Watkins leads Ohio against Buffalo after 25-point performance

Ohio Bobcats (3-13, 1-5 MAC) at Buffalo Bulls (15-2, 4-2 MAC) Buffalo, New York; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Ohio Bobcats (3-13, 1-5 MAC) at Buffalo Bulls (15-2, 4-2 MAC)

Buffalo, New York; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio plays Buffalo after Kennedi Watkins scored 25 points in Ohio’s 80-65 loss to the Toledo Rockets.

The Bulls have gone 9-1 at home. Buffalo scores 76.3 points while outscoring opponents by 18.2 points per game.

The Bobcats are 1-5 in MAC play. Ohio is 3-12 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Buffalo makes 44.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.0 percentage points higher than Ohio has allowed to its opponents (41.9%). Ohio has shot at a 37.0% rate from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points above the 36.1% shooting opponents of Buffalo have averaged.

The Bulls and Bobcats meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alexis Davis is averaging 8.5 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Bulls. Terah Harness is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Bailey Tabeling is shooting 26.8% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, while averaging 11.9 points and 1.9 steals. Watkins is averaging 16.6 points and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 8-2, averaging 73.9 points, 32.9 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 9.6 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points per game.

Bobcats: 1-9, averaging 57.0 points, 23.1 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

