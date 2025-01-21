Watkins leads No. 4 USC against Purdue after 22-point outing

USC Trojans (17-1, 7-0 Big Ten) at Purdue Boilermakers (7-11, 0-7 Big Ten) West Lafayette, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

USC Trojans (17-1, 7-0 Big Ten) at Purdue Boilermakers (7-11, 0-7 Big Ten)

West Lafayette, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 USC faces Purdue after JuJu Watkins scored 22 points in USC’s 73-66 win over the Indiana Hoosiers.

The Boilermakers have gone 6-5 at home. Purdue is 4-11 against opponents over .500.

The Trojans are 7-0 against Big Ten opponents. USC has a 2-0 record in one-possession games.

Purdue’s average of 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 more made shots on average than the 5.1 per game USC gives up. USC averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than Purdue gives up.

The Boilermakers and Trojans face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Destini Lombard is shooting 49.4% and averaging 12.2 points for the Boilermakers.

Watkins is shooting 46.1% and averaging 25.3 points for the Trojans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Boilermakers: 2-8, averaging 61.7 points, 28.0 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points per game.

Trojans: 10-0, averaging 80.7 points, 39.3 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 10.6 steals and 6.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.