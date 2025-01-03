Watkins and Florida State host Syracuse

Syracuse Orange (6-7, 0-2 ACC) at Florida State Seminoles (9-4, 0-2 ACC) Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Syracuse Orange (6-7, 0-2 ACC) at Florida State Seminoles (9-4, 0-2 ACC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida State hosts Syracuse after Jamir Watkins scored 25 points in Florida State’s 90-76 loss to the Louisville Cardinals.

The Seminoles are 5-2 on their home court. Florida State scores 78.2 points while outscoring opponents by 9.0 points per game.

The Orange are 0-2 in ACC play. Syracuse is fourth in the ACC with 25.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Donnie Freeman averaging 6.7.

Florida State’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game is 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.9 per game Syracuse gives up. Syracuse averages 7.6 more points per game (76.8) than Florida State gives up to opponents (69.2).

The Seminoles and Orange meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Watkins is shooting 32.8% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Seminoles, while averaging 19.5 points and 1.5 steals.

Jaquan Carlos is averaging seven points and 4.9 assists for the Orange.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seminoles: 6-4, averaging 79.8 points, 30.8 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Orange: 3-7, averaging 73.5 points, 32.0 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

