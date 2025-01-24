Washington’s 19 lead CSU Northridge over Long Beach State 86-76

NORTHRIDGE, Calif. (AP) — Scotty Washington had 19 points in CSU Northridge’s 86-76 win over Long Beach State on Thursday.…

NORTHRIDGE, Calif. (AP) — Scotty Washington had 19 points in CSU Northridge’s 86-76 win over Long Beach State on Thursday.

Washington shot 7 of 14 from the field, including 1 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 5 from the line for the Matadors (13-6, 5-3 Big West Conference). Marcus Adams Jr. went 7 of 12 from the field (3 for 5 from 3-point range) to add 17 points. Keonte Jones had 12 points and went 5 of 12 from the field.

TJ Wainwright finished with 27 points for the Beach (7-13, 3-5). Long Beach State also got 13 points and two steals from Kam Martin. Austin Johnson also had 12 points.

The two teams both play Saturday. CSU Northridge visits UCSD and Long Beach State visits Cal Poly.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

