Washington’s 11 help Southeast Missouri State defeat Tennessee State 67-65

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tedrick Washington Jr. scored 11 points as Southeast Missouri State beat Tennessee State 67-65 on Thursday night.

Washington also contributed seven steals for the Redhawks (8-6, 3-0 Ohio Valley Conference). Troy Cole Jr. scored nine points while going 3 of 4 from the field. Brendan Terry shot 3 of 5 from the field and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with nine points.

BJ Ward made 1 of 2 from the free-throw line with 24 seconds left to give the Redhawks a one-point lead. Washington stole the ball, was fouled and split a pair of foul shots 17 seconds later to cap the scoring.

Josh Ogundele led the way for the Tigers (4-10, 0-3) with 17 points. Brandon Weston added 10 points for Tennessee State. Carlous Williams also had eight points and six rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

