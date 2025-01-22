Washington, Wichita State Shockers to visit Haggerty, No. 24 Memphis Tigers

Wichita State Shockers (11-7, 1-4 AAC) at Memphis Tigers (14-4, 4-1 AAC) Memphis, Tennessee; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Wichita State Shockers (11-7, 1-4 AAC) at Memphis Tigers (14-4, 4-1 AAC)

Memphis, Tennessee; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: PJ Haggerty and No. 24 Memphis host Corey Washington and Wichita State in AAC action.

The Tigers have gone 6-2 in home games. Memphis has a 2-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Shockers are 1-4 in conference play. Wichita State ranks fourth in the AAC with 35.1 rebounds per game led by Quincy Ballard averaging 8.4.

Memphis averages 78.8 points per game, 3.5 more points than the 75.3 Wichita State gives up. Wichita State has shot at a 45.8% clip from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points higher than the 41.8% shooting opponents of Memphis have averaged.

The Tigers and Shockers meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dain Dainja is averaging 11.7 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Tigers. Haggerty is averaging 21.9 points over the last 10 games.

Justin Hill is averaging 13.6 points and 3.4 assists for the Shockers. Xavier Bell is averaging 18.9 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 53.5% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, averaging 76.6 points, 33.3 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Shockers: 4-6, averaging 77.5 points, 35.0 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points.

