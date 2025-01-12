Washington visits No. 24 Michigan after Goldin’s 36-point game

Washington Huskies (10-6, 1-4 Big Ten) at Michigan Wolverines (12-3, 4-0 Big Ten) Ann Arbor, Michigan; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST…

Washington Huskies (10-6, 1-4 Big Ten) at Michigan Wolverines (12-3, 4-0 Big Ten)

Ann Arbor, Michigan; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolverines -14; over/under is 154

BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 Michigan takes on Washington after Vladislav Goldin scored 36 points in Michigan’s 94-75 victory against the UCLA Bruins.

The Wolverines are 7-0 on their home court. Michigan has a 10-0 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Huskies are 1-4 against Big Ten opponents. Washington scores 73.1 points and has outscored opponents by 2.5 points per game.

Michigan averages 84.7 points, 14.1 more per game than the 70.6 Washington allows. Washington scores 5.4 more points per game (73.1) than Michigan allows (67.7).

The Wolverines and Huskies square off Sunday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Goldin is averaging 15.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Wolverines.

DJ Davis is shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, while averaging 8.7 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 8-2, averaging 85.8 points, 36.8 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 51.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Huskies: 5-5, averaging 73.7 points, 29.0 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

