Washington visits Holloway and Michigan

Washington Huskies (12-5, 3-2 Big Ten) at Michigan Wolverines (11-5, 2-3 Big Ten) Ann Arbor, Michigan; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Washington Huskies (12-5, 3-2 Big Ten) at Michigan Wolverines (11-5, 2-3 Big Ten)

Ann Arbor, Michigan; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Michigan plays Washington after Mila Holloway scored 21 points in Michigan’s 87-60 victory over the Purdue Boilermakers.

The Wolverines have gone 7-1 in home games. Michigan is eighth in the Big Ten with 16.6 assists per game led by Holloway averaging 4.0.

The Huskies are 3-2 against Big Ten opponents. Washington is eighth in the Big Ten allowing 60.7 points while holding opponents to 38.0% shooting.

Michigan scores 81.0 points, 20.3 more per game than the 60.7 Washington allows. Washington scores 12.3 more points per game (73.6) than Michigan gives up to opponents (61.3).

The Wolverines and Huskies square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olivia Olson is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Wolverines.

Elle Ladine is averaging 15.8 points for the Huskies.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 6-4, averaging 75.4 points, 35.4 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Huskies: 6-4, averaging 70.3 points, 33.5 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.