Washington State visits Santa Clara following Bryan’s 35-point performance

Washington State Cougars (15-5, 5-2 WCC) at Santa Clara Broncos (13-7, 5-2 WCC)

Santa Clara, California; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara hosts Washington State after Tyeree Bryan scored 35 points in Santa Clara’s 103-99 victory over the Gonzaga Bulldogs.

The Broncos are 7-2 on their home court. Santa Clara is second in the WCC with 24.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Jake Ensminger averaging 4.4.

The Cougars have gone 5-2 against WCC opponents. Washington State scores 81.6 points while outscoring opponents by 6.7 points per game.

Santa Clara averages 10.1 made 3-pointers per game, 2.7 more made shots than the 7.4 per game Washington State allows. Washington State has shot at a 49.4% rate from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points greater than the 43.8% shooting opponents of Santa Clara have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adama Bal is scoring 14.0 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Broncos. Christoph Tilly is averaging 13.3 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 59.8% over the last 10 games.

Nate Calmese is averaging 17.3 points, 4.7 assists and 2.1 steals for the Cougars. LeJuan Watts is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 8-2, averaging 85.8 points, 34.8 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points per game.

Cougars: 7-3, averaging 81.9 points, 32.6 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 51.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

